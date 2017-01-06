WARREN — Billy Allen, bailiff for Judge Sandra Stabile Harwood of Trumbull County Family Court for the past four years, has retired.

Allen, husband of county Clerk of Courts Karen Infante Allen, retired effective Dec. 30, though he used a couple of weeks of accrued time off and had not been at the courthouse since mid-December, said Scott Bombeck, court administrator.

“He decided he was going to retire and spend time with his family,” Bombeck said. “Billy is 63 years old, and he is ready to move on with his family.”

Judge Stabile Harwood, a Democrat from Niles, has not named a replacement. The judge has two years left in her current term.