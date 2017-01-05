JOBS
TRESSEL ADDRESS | YSU officials must worker harder to seek other's views



Published: Thu, January 5, 2017 @ 12:26 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel said in order to have success with the Campus Climate Survey, he and other administrators have to intentionally try to go out and seek people's thoughts.

"It is so critical that every single person is heard," he said.

Tressel made the comments during his annual state-of-the-university address that started at about noon.

Before the address, the university had to make room for additional seating for nearly 300 for his address.

"It's such an exciting time to be a Penguin," he said.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

