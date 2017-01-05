JOBS
South Dakota, Vermont top moving destinations in US



Published: Thu, January 5, 2017 @ 11:08 a.m.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One of the nation’s largest moving companies says South Dakota is first on its list of top moving destinations.

Suburban St. Louis-based United Van Lines has tracked customer state-to-state migration for the past 40 years. For 2016, South Dakota narrowly topped Oregon as the state with the highest percentage of inbound moves.

Oregon had been No. 1 the previous three years and dropped to third. Vermont was second, Idaho fourth and South Carolina fifth.

Many southern and western states had more people moving in than moving out, while several northeastern states saw high rates of outbound moves.

States with the highest percentage of outbound moves were, in order, New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.

Missouri had slightly more moves out than in, and ranked near the middle.

