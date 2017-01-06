YOUNGSTOWN

Banks filing expedited foreclosures on abandoned and vacant properties will no longer be able to use plywood to board up those houses.

All other properties, however, can still use plywood under a law signed Wednesday by Gov. John Kasich, a Republican. The law takes effect in 90 days.

Confusion over the bill had some believing the law banned the use of plywood on all vacant properties.

But the law specifically requires a plywood ban only on “a mortgagee who files a foreclosure action on a residential property [that files] a motion with the court to proceed in an expedited manner under this section on the basis that the property is vacant and abandoned” in “order to proceed in an expedited manner.”

State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, who co-sponsored the bill, said it’s designed only for banks with expedited foreclosures. The banks would be required to use clear boarding, a clear polycarbonate on windows and doors.

“There is nothing in the bill for any other organizations requiring them to not use plywood,” she said.

Read more on the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.