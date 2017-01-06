YOUNGSTOWN

A visiting judge Thursday declared a mistrial in the case against two people accused of killing a man on an East Side street last February.

Judge H.F. Inderlied Jr. made the decision after prosecutors dismissed all charges against Angel Bell, 20, one of the people charged with the death of Jason Fonseca of Ayers Street, in exchange for her testimony.

The other defendant, Kimani Hodges, also 20, remains in custody.

Those charges were dismissed because Judge Inderlied ruled the testimony of a prosecution witness from earlier in the day be stricken from the record because he refused to testify during cross-examination.

Hodges’ attorney, Tony Meranto, asked the testimony to be stricken from the record because he did not get a chance to adequately cross-examine the witness.

Judge Inderlied agreed with Meranto and granted that motion. Meranto then asked for the mistrial and asked that his client be released because of double jeopardy.

Meranto said double jeopardy applied because a jury was sworn in. Jury selection was completed Tuesday and testimony began Wednesday.

Judge Inderlied granted the mistrial request but said he would not rule on the jeopardy issue. Prosecutors said they do not think double jeopardy applies because the trial was halted because of the actions of the witness, not their own actions.

Hodges was returned to the county jail.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.