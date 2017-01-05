YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally and Harrisonburg, Va., Mayor Deanna Reed are making a friendly wager on Saturday’s FCS national championship game between the Youngstown State University Penguins and the James Madison University Dukes.

If YSU wins, McNally will send Reed various YSU and City of You apparel and gear for her to wear at her next council meeting or public appearance and the same would go for Reed sending McNally James Madison apparel and gear to wear if that team wins.

In addition, McNally would send Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to Reed and her administration to enjoy at their next council meeting if JMU wins.