« News Home

Man assaulted in Braceville dies 10 days later



Published: Thu, January 5, 2017 @ 6:53 p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

A man robbed and assaulted Dec. 10 at Budget Lodge on state Route 5 in Braceville Township died Dec. 20, according to his obituary.

But investigators will have to wait until the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office rules on the cause and manner of death before they know whether they are investigating a murder.

Jeffrey L. Morgan, 53, of Merriweather Street Northwest, died in Cleveland Clinic. He was employed as a Warren city laborer, his obituary says.

Investigators from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating the case as a possible homicide, but the coroner’s report will determine whether that is what Morgan’s death was, said sheriff’s Detective Mike Yanucci.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

