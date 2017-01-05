The YSU Penguins are The Frisco Kids as they head to the finals of FCS football on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas. Here's a link summary to all of Vindy's coverage of this special post-season.
TODAY'S COVERAGE:
YSU's Rivers, Moss the new dynamic duo
Fans give team a wild sendoff Wednesday
Brungard was like a coach on field for '93, '94 titles
PHOTO GALLERY: 1997 Championship
PHOTO GALLERY: 1994 Championship
PHOTO GALLERY: 1993 Championship
===================
PLAYOFF RUN COVERAGE:
Penguins trying to maintain approach
Rader’s catch wasn’t YSU’s first big grab
Change has been just fine for YSU
YSU 2017 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game tickets sold out again
UPDATE | YSU travel package for students sold out
YSU football team gets back to work
YSU sells out of tickets for championship game
YSU Championship Game Shirts Fly Off the Shelves
James Madison announces suspensions
Weather woes put Penguins’ return on thin ice
A surprise guest in title game
Penguins onto the Championship
High Flying Eagles: Eastern Washington offense wary of YSU’s defense
Three Penguins on All-America team
Consistency up front helps fuel YSU’s run game
Pelini mum on team suspensions, gun charges
YSU pass defense to be tested against Eastern Washington's prolific offense
YSU mum on possible suspensions
The toughest test yet is out west on Saturday
Webb, Wells, D key to Saturday win over Wofford
Ed Puskas: Penguins still alive & kicking despite hiccups
Penguins’ goal is stuffing Wofford’s run
Ed Puskas: It’s a Christmas bonus at the Ice Castle
Wofford’s option offense presents new challenge
Charles Grove: Penguins have changed since September
Local talents give YSU special teams edge
YSU’s last playoff team a special group
Ticket sales brisk for YSU’s next game
==
VIDEOS:
OT Justin Spencer speaks on Eastern Washington
Bo speaks on Eastern Washington
LB Armand Dellovade on Eastern Washington
Pelini previews matchup vs Wofford
YSU QB speaks on growth during the season
Rick Love joins VTR to discuss ticket sales
Strollo visits Vindy Radio to talk the season, the week
==
PHOTOS
Gallery of YSU win over Eastern Washington
Gallery of YSU vs. Jacksonville St.
