MERCER, PA. — Due to the heavy snow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 80 in Mercer County and on Interstate 79 in Mercer, Crawford and Erie counties.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. Crews will continue to treat roadways until precipitation stops and roads are clear.