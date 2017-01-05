AUSTINTOWN — In response to the increase in influenza hospitalizations and emergency room visits, the Mahoning County District Board of Health, 50 Westchester Drive, is offering a flu-shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. No appointment is necessary.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone older than 6 months should get an influenza vaccine. The nasal spray influenza vaccine is not available.

Most private insurances are accepted, and flu shots are free with most insurances. Participants are asked to bring their insurance cards, driver’s license, Medicare, and Medicaid cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed.

The available flu vaccines and their costs are: Quadrivalant (4 flu virus strains), $40; quadrivalant (4 flu virus strains) short needle intra-dermal, $40; high dose trivalent (3 flu virus strains) for 65 and older, $55.

People unable to attend the walk-in clinic, can contact the health department at 330-270-2855, ext. 125, to make an appointment to get the vaccine.