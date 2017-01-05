YOUNGSTOWN — The Fleming and Armeni families released a statement today listing funeral arrangements for the family aboard the plane that went missing in Cleveland last Thursday.

Calling hours are scheduled for Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Canfield Presbyterian Church, where a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday. There will be another memorial service at Liberty Presbyterian Church in Delaware, Ohio at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

John Fleming, who piloted the plane, was CEO of Superior Beverage, a Columbus-based company that originated in Youngstown. He was on the plane with his wife Suzanne Armeni Fleming, their two children and two family friends. John and Suzanne were graduates of Boardman High School.

The Cessna 525 Citation the family was aboard went missing from radar over Lake Erie on Dec. 29 as they were traveling from Cleveland to Columbus after attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game. Search-and-recovery efforts have been underway since the plane went missing.

The statement concluded with an appreciation of the support shown to the family:

“The families are touched by the tremendous outpouring of support and continue to be grateful to all the agencies and individuals who have aided in the search and recovery efforts, now in the capable hands of the city of Cleveland. They extend their deep appreciation for the concern, kindness, and privacy shown by so many during this most difficult time.”