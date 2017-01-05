YOUNGSTOWN

Zac Divencenzo and Dan Fernback like the idea of helping manufacturers.

With their company, JuggerBot 3D LLC, the two Youngstown State University graduates are hope to do just that.

“Our goal, as a company, is to help manufacturers, engineers and designers better manage their day-to-day tasks to save them money,” Fernback said.

The JuggerBot 3-D printer was created as a more affordable option for manufacturers. With a 3-D printer, manufacturers can build what they need through additive manufacturing – the process of adding layer after layer to create the product.

“We saw a gap in the market,” Divencenzo said.

Industrial-grade 3-D printers run $50,000 and up typically. There are some machines that are $5,000 and below, but they aren’t what manufacturers want. The JuggerBot 3-D printer will run about $25,000.

“Even the machines over $50,000 and up came with shortcomings,” Divencenzo said.

In school, Divencenzo and Fernback learned about the benefits of the 3-D printing technology. JuggerBot 3D formed in 2014 and became a portfolio company at the Youngstown Business Incubator. The company surveyed manufacturers to find out what their needs were for a 3-D printer and from there came up with their printer.

