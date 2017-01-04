JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YSU fans gather to send off Frisco-bound football team



Published: Wed, January 4, 2017 @ 11:43 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Fans have gathered at Youngstown State University to help send off the Penguins to the FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas against James Madison University.

In fact, students are present a full week before the first day of classes for the spring semester at YSU.

The buses arrived at Youngstown State University for the send off at noon. Fans began to chant and dance as the band played.

The game Saturday begins at noon.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes