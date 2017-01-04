YOUNGSTOWN — Fans have gathered at Youngstown State University to help send off the Penguins to the FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas against James Madison University.

In fact, students are present a full week before the first day of classes for the spring semester at YSU.

The buses arrived at Youngstown State University for the send off at noon. Fans began to chant and dance as the band played.

The game Saturday begins at noon.

