Youngstown native Omarosa gets top communication post in Trump administration



Published: Wed, January 4, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Reality TV personality Omarosa Manigault, a Youngstown native who served as Donald Trump’s campaign director for African-American outreach, has been selected by the Republican president-elect as an assistant to him and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

In her new position announced today, Manigault will focus on public engagement and community outreach, coordinating public-speaking appearances for the administration’s top officials, according to numerous news reports.

Manigault and the Trump transition team couldn’t be reached Wednesday by The Vindicator for comment.

Bruce Zoldan, chief executive officer of B.J. Alan Co. fireworks in Youngstown, joined pro football legends, including Jim Brown, to meet Dec. 13 with Trump and Manigault in Trump Tower in Manhattan to discuss Brown’s Amer-I-Can inner-city outreach program.

“She’s a very dynamic, intelligent and hardworking person,” Zoldan said Wednesday. “She’s very proud of her Youngstown heritage. [Trump] respects her a lot and she has his ear, which will help the area.”

Born and raised in Youngstown, Manigault is perhaps the most famous contestant from “The Apprentice,” the reality television show formerly hosted by Trump.

Read more about her and the appointment in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

