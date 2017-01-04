YOUNGSTOWN — Omarosa Manigault of Youngstown, who served as Donald Trump’s campaign director for African-American outreach, was named today by the Republican president-elect as an assistant to him and director of communications for the office of public liaison.

In her new position, Manigault, who prefers to go by her first name only, will focus on public engagement.

Born and raised in Youngstown, Manigault is perhaps the most famous contestant from “The Apprentice,” the reality television show formerly hosted by Trump. She was on the show’s inaugural season that began in January 2004. She’s also appeared on numerous other reality shows, including “Celebrity Apprentice” twice.

She couldn’t be reached immediately to comment, but she told The Vindicator in April that serving as Trump’s surrogate has “been a journey. I’ve been around Donald going on 13 years. He is exceptional at everything he does. He’s an incredible mentor and friend to me.”

