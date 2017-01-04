YOUNGSTOWN — A jury has been selected in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to hear the case against a man on trial for the second time for a 2012 homicide on Lora Avenue.

Opening statements and testimony will be Thursday in the trial of Michael Paige, 26, who faces charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the March 1, 2012, shooting death of Munir Blake, 31.

Police said Blake was shot after an argument with Paige over electricity to his apartment being tapped into and stolen.

Paige was tried in 2014. Jurors then found him not guilty of aggravated murder but deadlocked on the other counts. Prosecutors opted to retry him and he has been in the county jail since then.