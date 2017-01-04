CINCINNATI (AP) — Police are investigating the painting of a white swastika on a sign at the Cincinnati campus of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion.

School officials say the symbol spray-painted on a sign at the campus entrance was discovered Tuesday morning, and the paint was quickly removed.

The institution’s president, Rabbi Aaron Panken, and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley describe the vandalism as an “act of hate.”

Cranley says the city won’t stand for intimidation. Panken says the school appreciates the community’s support and won’t let the vandalism affect its work.

Officials at the campus say police are reviewing video from the area to help in the search for whoever is responsible.

The Jewish educational institution founded in Cincinnati in 1875 also has locations in New York, Los Angeles and Jerusalem.