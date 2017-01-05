STRUTHERS

The Struthers school board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Joseph Nohra at a special meeting Wednesday evening. Nohra, who has served as superintendent since Dec. 1, 2012, has accepted the chief operations officer position at the Youngstown City School District.

Nohra will leave Struthers effective Jan. 22.

“I would like to thank the board, past and current, for the opportunity to serve Struthers City Schools. I thank our dedicated staff and wonderful teachers. They work so hard every day, and it was not an easy decision to leave such a passionate staff and great community. I am grateful for all we have accomplished together and know you will continue to do great things for Struthers,” Nohra said.

Nohra cited major curriculum and technology enhancements, fiscal solvency, labor harmony, and a very smooth 1-1 student/digital device integration program as major achievements for the Struthers board and school district since 2012.

School board President Ron Shives said the board is sorry to see Nohra leave, but they wish him well in his next venture. “We thank Joe for his service, and know Struthers is a much better district because of it,” he said.

The board appointed middle school principal/assistant superintendent Pete Pirone as interim superintendent. Pirone is a Struthers native, and has taught or been an administrator in the district for 17 years. He will take over all superintendent duties through the end of the school year.

“I am looking forward to furthering our efforts as a staff and providing stability through this transition,” Pirone said.