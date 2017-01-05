YOUNGSTOWN

More than 100 fans braved temperatures in the low 20s to rally around the Youngstown State University football team.

Players boarded buses early this afternoon to head to Frisco, Texas, for the FCS National Championship game against James Madison University on Saturday.

Peyton Bova, 9, of Struthers shook more from excitement than from the bitter temperature with a card bearing the name “Derek.”

The card was for his favorite player, Derek Rivers, YSU defensive lineman.

Peyton calls himself “a big YSU fan” as he went to every home game this past football season.

He’s excited to see his team play in the big game after a tense playoff season, especially the last-second TD at Eastern Washington that put the Penguins in the title game.

“When the referees called [the semifinal game final], I said, ‘Oh my gosh!’ and started just running around the house.”

Chris Colella, an employee in the YSU student sports information office, said after watching the many wins and losses, the Penguins players just seem to “have a touch of destiny” about them.

Read more about the rally and fan comments in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.