OSHP releases Christmas, New Year's traffic fatality reports



Published: Wed, January 4, 2017 @ 1:47 p.m.

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported four people were killed on Ohio's roadways over the 2017 New Year's reporting period.

The four-day reporting period began Dec. 30 and ended Jan. 2. This is a significant decrease from the 2016 New Year's reporting period, when 11 individuals died in traffic crashes, the patrol said in a news release today.

During this New Year’s reporting period, troopers arrested 398 drivers for impaired driving. In addition, troopers cited 988 people for seat-belt violations.

During this year’s Christmas reporting period from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26, 10 crashes resulted in 13 fatalities. OSHP arrested 282 motorists for impaired driving.

