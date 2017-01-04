JOBS
MYCAP announces job-readiness sessions



Published: Wed, January 4, 2017 @ 2:51 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership has scheduled orientation sessions for its free six-week employment skills and training program for Mahoning County residents.

Free two-hour orientations will begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 and 12, Jan. 17, 18, 19, 23 and 24 in the MYCAP office, 1325 Fifth Ave.

Attendance at only one of these orientation sessions is needed to enroll in the program, which meets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, Monday through Thursday, for six weeks, beginning Jan. 30 in the MYCAP office.

Participants must have a high school diploma or be working on a General Educational Development certificate and must have incomes at or below 125 percent of the federal poverty level, meaning the household income eligibility limit for a family of four is $30,375 a year.

