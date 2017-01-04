JOBS
Michael Paige homicide trial underway



Published: Wed, January 4, 2017 @ 11:50 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection began today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man on trial for the second time for a homicide on Ohio Avenue in 2012.

Michael Paige, 26, is on trial before Judge Maureen Sweeney for the March 1, 2012, shooting death of Munir Blake, 31, who police say was killed after he and Paige argued over stolen electricity in their building.

A jury in 2014 found Paige not guilty of aggravated murder but could not reach a verdict on a lesser charge of murder, voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors opted to retry Paige, and he has been in the county jail ever since.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

