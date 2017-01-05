JOBS
Mahoning, Columbiana county government meetings set for Thursday



Published: Wed, January 4, 2017 @ 11:29 p.m.

Several government meetings are set for Thursday:

• Coitsville Township trustees will have a work study meeting at 10 a.m. at town hall, 3711 McCartney Road. A reorganization meeting will follow at noon.

• Lisbon school board will have its reorganization and regular meetings at 5 p.m. in the board room of the board office, 317 N. Market St.

• Lisbon school board will have a tax budget hearing at 4:30 p.m., followed by a public hearing for community input on the school district calendar at 4:45 p.m. in the board room of the board’s office, 317 N. Market St.

