BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ADAMS, ARCHIE RAY 9/27/1969 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

BARTON, THOMAS ALLEN 12/5/1983 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft

BRYAN, SCOTT AUGUST 2/11/1974 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

CEFALO, JAMES J 6/13/1972 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Parole Violation

COTTER, JAMIE JOSEPH 12/11/1971 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault

DAVIS, RUSSELL JAMES 5/20/1984 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

GALLITE, ERIC R 9/28/1975 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault_knowingly harm victim



HUK, NATHAN A 1/5/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Failure To Reinstate License

LITTLE, QUINCY 1/22/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

MORELLO, SANDRA MARIE 7/21/1965 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

RIOS, NOEL A 5/2/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

ROSE, CHERYL LEE 10/4/1969 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

SHANE, DEANNA JILL 6/12/1971 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

SHINE, MARQUESSE B 8/31/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Resisting Arrest

SLIPSKI, KIMBERLY MARIE 10/9/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

SMITH, JESSICA LYNN 3/12/1982 GOSHEN POLICE DEPT. Complicity_aid/abet another

WELLS, ISSAC SYLVESTER 2/8/1968 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

WHAN, TAYLOR CLARK 9/20/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Unlawful Sexual Conduct With A Minor

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BOONE, LOREN M 8/26/1968 12/29/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DEMARCO, DIANA 8/18/1982 1/3/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

HARRISON, JASMINE 4/5/1991 7/9/2016 TIME SERVED

JACKSON, LERAY J 9/22/1991 1/1/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

JOHNSON, E-MONEE THOMAS 7/2/1996 12/31/2016 BONDED OUT

JOHNSON, MELVIN E SR 1/17/1963 12/8/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

JOINER, JEREMY C 8/18/1989 12/26/2016 BONDED OUT

JUILLERAT, DARRYL L 6/2/1986 12/30/2016 BONDED OUT

MCCLEERY, SCOTT STEVEN 8/7/1979 1/3/2017 BONDED OUT

PERRY, JABRAE LAMAR 5/12/1977 12/31/2016 NO CHARGES FILED

RODRIGUEZ, LUIS 2/26/1986 1/1/2017 BONDED OUT

WALLACE, CARL NMI 8/22/1968 2/9/2016 TIME SERVED

WILLIAMS, NICHOLAS JORDAN CLARK 11/26/1993 1/1/2017 BONDED OUT