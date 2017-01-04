PITTSBURGH — A federal grand jury has indicted a New Waterford man on a charge of willfully damaging federal property, the U.S. Attorney announced this week.

The single-count indictment named Thomas Ross as the defendant.

Ross, 48, drove a speeding dump truck through the gate of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office on July 26, the indictment said.

Ross rammed through the security barriers, sending the truck airborne and inflicting extensive damage to the barriers, the U.S. Attorney said. Upon hitting the ground, the truck toppled a light post in the FBI parking lot.

The law provides for a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both, upon conviction.

The FBI and Pittsburgh police investigated the case.