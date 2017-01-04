JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Grand jury indicts New Waterford man for damaging federal property



Published: Wed, January 4, 2017 @ 3:35 p.m.

PITTSBURGH — A federal grand jury has indicted a New Waterford man on a charge of willfully damaging federal property, the U.S. Attorney announced this week.

The single-count indictment named Thomas Ross as the defendant.

Ross, 48, drove a speeding dump truck through the gate of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office on July 26, the indictment said.

Ross rammed through the security barriers, sending the truck airborne and inflicting extensive damage to the barriers, the U.S. Attorney said. Upon hitting the ground, the truck toppled a light post in the FBI parking lot.

The law provides for a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both, upon conviction.

The FBI and Pittsburgh police investigated the case.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes