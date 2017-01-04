YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr. announced today that he has reappointed one Mill Creek MetroParks board member whose term had expired, and accepted a letter from another who will not seek reappointment.

The judge plans to again convene a selection committee to help him find candidates for a seat vacated by Dr. Robert Durick, who after seven years on the board opted not to seek reappointment.

The judge reappointed Germaine Bennett to another three-year term on the five-person board.

Those interested in applying for the open seat must complete an application, which will be available at the Mahoning County Courthouse and online at probate.mahoningcountyoh.gov beginning Thursday. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 20.