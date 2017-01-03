YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Mistletoe Avenue man Monday threatened a police officer and also had a loaded handgun in a car he was in.

Tori Letlow, 26, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving under suspension, resisting arrest, criminal damaging and a warrant for having no operator’s license.

Reports said Letlow was spotted about 2:40 p.m. in a car next to a vacant house at St. Louis Avenue and Market Street where police were investigating after seeing two men walking around the home. The car Letlow was in smelled like marijuana and he refused two requests to get out of the car before he complied, reports said.

Reports said a loaded 9mm handgun was found inside the car. When Letlow was placed in a cruiser he kicked the window several times like he was trying to break it and he also threatened a police officer, reports said.