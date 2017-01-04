POLAND

After about 30 minutes of executive session, Judge Anthony D’Apolito, the former village solicitor, swore in Jay Macejko as the new village solicitor Tuesday.

Councilman Robert Limmer said the executive session was to discuss Macejko’s background. This included his time as a lawyer who was fired as Youngstown prosecutor in 2012 after sending disparaging messages about a Muslim prosecutor on his staff.

“We just wanted to get some additional information from Jay as to his background and where he’s been, and we were quite satisfied with his answers and we feel he’s going to make a good solicitor for us,” he said.

Macejko, who owns his own law firm, Suhar & Macejko LLC in Youngstown, approached council for the job in early December.

Council appointed him Dec. 20. He will receive an annual part-time salary of $10,500.

D’Apolito, meanwhile, is a newly elected Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge.

In other business, the council hired Thomas Phillips as a new part-time patrolman for the village police department. He will be paid $14 per hour.