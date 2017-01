BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ADAMS, ARCHIE RAY 9/27/1969 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

BEACH, ASHLEY A 10/10/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FRA Suspension

BRITTON, DAVID A 3/15/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Menacing

CAMEROT, JOSEPH J JR 12/16/1964 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

DEMARCO, DIANA 8/18/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

GALLITE, ERIC R 9/28/1975 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault

GARCIA, RAFAEL ALEXANDER 6/8/1991 OSP Fugitive From Justice



HUK, NATHAN A 1/5/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Failure To Reinstate License

LETLOW, TORI 8/22/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability

LITTLE, QUINCY 1/22/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

REPKO, ROBERT J JR 5/3/1957 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

RIOS, NOEL A 5/2/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE WITNESSES MAY BE COMPELLED TO TESTIFY

TALBOTT, AIRIK CHRISTIAN 2/15/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension Revocation Or Restriction

WASHINGTON, TRESCA NICOLE 7/19/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Probation Violation

WILLIS, MAURICE D 12/9/1968 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

FERGUSON, VIVIAN L 5/20/1955 12/30/2016 TIME SERVED

JOHNSON, MELVIN E SR 1/17/1963 12/8/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

SHAFFER, CAMERON ROBERTO 9/19/1990 12/3/2016 TIME SERVED

WILDE, TANA 8/11/1966 1/1/2017 BONDED OUT