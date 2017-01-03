JOBS
House Republicans drop plan to gut ethics office



Published: Tue, January 3, 2017 @ 12:53 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have dropped plans to gut the independent ethics office after widespread criticism and questions from President-elect Donald Trump about GOP priorities.

In a reversal, the House GOP decided on Tuesday to strip the provision from a package of rule changes that lawmakers will vote on later in the day.

Said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma: “People didn’t want this story on opening day.”

House Republicans had voted Monday night to change the rules.

