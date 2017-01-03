WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have dropped plans to gut the independent ethics office after widespread criticism and questions from President-elect Donald Trump about GOP priorities.
In a reversal, the House GOP decided on Tuesday to strip the provision from a package of rule changes that lawmakers will vote on later in the day.
Said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma: “People didn’t want this story on opening day.”
House Republicans had voted Monday night to change the rules.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.