Ford investment to make 700 new jobs in the U.S.



Published: Tue, January 3, 2017 @ 11:34 a.m.

Staff report

FLAT ROCK, Mich. — Ford is canceling plans for a new $1.6 billion plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and will instead invest $700 million in its Flat Rock, Mich. plant.

Ford will build its next-generation Focus at an existing plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, to improve company profitability, the company announced.

Ford today detailed seven of the 13 new global electrified vehicles it plans to introduce in the next five years, including hybrid versions of the F-150 pickup and Mustang in the U.S., a plug-in hybrid Transit Custom van in Europe and a fully electric SUV with an expected range of at least 300 miles for customers globally.

The automaker's investment of $700 million into its Flat Rock Assembly Plant will transform that factory to build high-tech electric vehicles along with the Mustang and Lincoln Continental.

The expansion will create 700 direct new jobs, Ford said.

