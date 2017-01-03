YOUNGSTOWN — A 24-year-old city man, who was arraigned last month on charges of murder, firing a gun into a habitation and eight counts of felonious assault, has been arraigned on new felony charges.

Jermaill Holloway, of Clarencedale Avenue, pleaded innocent before Magistrate Daniel Dascenzo this morning to rape, aggravated burglary and kidnapping charges pertaining to alleged events of Feb. 25, 2016 for which the Mahoning County grand jury indicted him Dec. 22.

The magistrate today deferred the matter of bond on the new charges to Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, to whom the new case and the homicide case are assigned.

Holloway was arraigned Dec. 13 in the March 20, 2016 slaying of 23-year-old Marquise Shelton, who police said was fatally shot after a dispute over a video game.

The coroner said Shelton died of a gunshot wound to the chest, which pierced a lung.

A woman was shot in the shoulder in the same incident, but recovered.

The charges of firing into a habitation in the 400 block of Idora Avenue, where Shelton resided, and the felonious assault counts all stem from March 20.

Holloway, who is in Mahoning County jail, pleaded innocent to those charges on which he was indicted Dec. 1.

