BOARDMAN — A township man was arrested on warrants related to a reported drug overdose.

Shane Plourde, 27, of Meadowbrook Avenue, turned himself in to township police Sunday on misdemeanor charges of possessing drug-abuse instruments and two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia.

The charges stem from an incident Nov. 9 at his home, according to a police report. Police and medics were dispatched there for a reported overdose.

There, they reportedly found Plourde unresponsive in his bedroom. He was revived with Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.

Police reportedly found syringes, a shoe lace, spoons, a lighter, a scale covered in white powder at the scene.