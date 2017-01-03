JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Arkansas judge steps down amid sex favor charges



Published: Tue, January 3, 2017 @ 12:46 p.m.

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has left office and agreed to never serve on the bench again after a disciplinary panel said it was prepared to administratively charge him with trading sexual favors with female defendants in exchange for their release.

The Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission announced Tuesday that Carroll County District Court Judge Timothy Parker resigned when his term was already set to end Saturday. The panel said Parker admitted to releasing and lowering bail for defendants who were friends or former clients. Parker denied the sexual misconduct charges, but agreed to step down and not serve again after the panel said it was prepared to charge him on those counts.

Parker’s resignation comes as another ex-judge accused of trading sexual favors with defendants for lighter sentences faces federal charges.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes