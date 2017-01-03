JOBS
Youngstown school board started, didn’t expand preschool



Published: Mon, January 2, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Board of Education members were missing when it came to credit that was due for the all-day preschool started in December, said board president Brenda Kimble.

“It happened long before CEO [Krish Mohip] was in place,” she said. “That ball started rolling then.”

Before the all-day preschool, the district offered only a half-day program four days a week.

Mohip thinks the credit is moot when it comes to the schools’ progress.

“What difference does it make who gets the credit?” he said. “What’s important is that we as a district are providing a program that is going to help our students.”

The board, however, had two chances to put an expanded program in place – but didn’t.

In March, The Vindicator reported Stephen Stohla, interim superintendent, drafted a preschool expansion program for board members.

No action was taken regarding the draft.

Two months later, Stohla distributed an alternative preschool expansion program – again the board didn’t vote on the superintendent’s recommendation.

Also in March, it was Kimble who told The Vindicator that she wasn’t in favor of changing any of the programs offered in the city schools.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

