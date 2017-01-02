CLEVELAND — The search-and-recovery effort for a missing plane and its six passengers has stopped for the night, with plans to continue the operation Tuesday at first light.

The city made the announcement at 7:40 p.m. in a web post, in which it also reported that weather conditions “were favorable as the search continued by water, air and shoreline.”

Numerous agencies are taking part in the operation to recover the plane that went missing over Lake Erie near Cleveland on Thursday night. Aboard the plane were six passengers from the Columbus area, including Superior Beverage Group CEO and Boardman native John T. Fleming.

The other passengers were Fleming’s wife, Suzanne, a Boardman High School graduate, teenage sons Andrew and Jack, and neighbors who were identified today as Megan and Brian Casey. The University of Wisconsin-Madison released a statement identifying Megan, 19, as a student at the school, and Brian as her father.