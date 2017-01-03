WARREN — The Trumbull County commissioners say “full transparency” is the motivation behind announcing that they have openings on several volunteer boards, including a seat on the Western Reserve Port Authority held by a real-estate executive they once tried to expel.

The commissioners will accept letters of interest for the port authority position and also for spots on the Trumbull County Children Services Board and Senior Services Advisory Council.

Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said people frequently ask the commissioners when positions on various volunteer boards will come open.

In the case of the three boards mentioned, the positions are sought after, he said. In the past, such positions were filled by the commissioners without much input.

“I thought it might be a good idea to post these,” Cantalamessa said. “It gives you a larger pool of candidates, and that’s a good thing,” he said.

Anyone wishing to be considered for a board position should submit a letter of interest along with a current resume to the Board of Trumbull County Commissioners, 160 High St. NW, Warren, OH 44481 by Jan. 9.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator or Vindy.com