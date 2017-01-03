NILES — If the city is unable to find a bidder to lease its financially distressed Wellness Center in Waddell Park, it may have another option: SCOPE Senior Services of Trumbull County, which could operate its programs there.

“We would certainly be interested and do whatever we could to help,” said Mike Wilson, SCOPE director.

SCOPE operates six senior centers in Trumbull County, one of them on State Street in a building owned by the city. Wilson said the Niles center serves an average of 100 seniors per day, offering fitness and sports activities, which the Wellness Center could easily house.

The possibility of SCOPE’s involvement came to light when Scott MacMillan, who is resigning from the center Thursday, told The Vindicator he had discussed the possibility of SCOPE conducting its programs at the center in the daytime with its own personnel. That would free Niles from paying city employees during those hours.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com