CAMPBELL — The Rev. Steve Denas said the construction project under way at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, where he is pastor, represents an investment in the parish and community.

Father Denas said the church renovation project is “designed to enlarge the front entrance and make it more accessible and convenient.”

The project also includes the installation of an elevator, which will benefit elderly and disabled church members and others, and addition of handicap accessible restrooms.

The elevator will take people from street level to the main level of the church, where the narthex and sanctuary are located.

The old steps have been removed; a new staircase has replaced them.

The priest said the church had restrooms on a lower level but that wasn’t convenient. He also noted that cars will be able to pull up in a semi-circular driveway for close access to the elevator.

The construction project was proposed by parish council and the parish general assembly then was submitted for approval to Metropolitan Savas of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Pittsburgh, a diocese serving West Virginia, eastern and central Ohio and Pennsylvania except for the greater Philadelphia area. The metropolis includes 51 parishes, two mission parishes, three monastic communities and ministries.

