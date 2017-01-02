DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Hall of Fame Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is stepping away from the team to have lower back surgery.

The school announced today the procedure is scheduled for Friday, with an anticipated recovery time of four weeks.

Krzyzewski will coach Wednesday night's game against Georgia Tech before handing off the reins to associate head coach Jeff Capel for Saturday's home game against Boston College.

Krzyzewski, 69, will have a fragment of a herniated disk removed at Duke University Hospital. The school says Krzyzewski tried several treatment options during the past month before deciding on surgery.

Krzyzewski said in a statement that he consulted with the university's medical team and "together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time." He says the Blue Devils will "be in the capable hands" of Capel and assistants Nate James and Jon Scheyer.

"As soon as the doctors clear me to do so, I look forward to returning and giving our team 100 [percent] of my energy and attention, which is certainly something that they deserve," he said.