« News Home

CEO at odds with school board over communication



Published: Mon, January 2, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Krish Mohip, Youngstown City Schools chief executive officer, maintains that the district is being transparent despite board members’ pleas for more information about the schools.

During recent board meetings, board member Jacqueline Adair expressed concern about many areas concerning the schools – including salary raises, technology spending and new positions.

She fears if Mohip continues to “spend, spend, spend,” the district will return to financial distress.

Adair said the only avenue she has been receiving information from is “rumors.”

Specifically, she sought more information about department raises without evaluation and justification; additional administrative staff without justification; a “substantial raise” for chief of academics, accountability and assessment Timothy Filipovich; and excess technology spending.

These questions have become the topic of conversation at monthly board meetings, which occur before the CEO’s meeting. The CEO’s own session normally takes place immediately after school board meetings.

Board member Jerome Williams suggested scheduling a separate joint meeting to specifically discuss communication between the board and the CEO.

