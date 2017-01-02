BOARDMAN — Boardman Park’s office will begin accepting 2018 facility reservations Tuesday.

The park offers year-round rentals of four indoor rooms and five open-air pavilions. The park also features a variety of outdoor recreational facilities, such as baseball fields, playgrounds, walking/hiking trails and sand volleyball courts.

The park announced it will not increase its reservation fees this year and will continue to offer discounted rates to Boardman residents.

The park already is accepting 2017 reservations. Reservations for 2018 recently opened online at boardmanpark.com.

To schedule reservations through the park office, visit the Georgeanna Parker Activity Center at 375 Boardman-Poland Road or call 330-726-8105. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.