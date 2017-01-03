JOBS
Austintown man charged with assaulting Youngstown cop



Published: Mon, January 2, 2017 @ 10:45 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — An Austintown man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted an officer at a downtown bar early on New Year’s Day.

Nicholas Williams, 22, is charged with assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct for the incident that reportedly originated with a fight between Williams and another bar patron Sunday.

A city police officer working security at The Federal intervened, according to a police report. Williams reportedly grabbed the officer’s uniform and vest and attempted to shove him after the officer repeatedly told him to leave the bar.

Williams was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

