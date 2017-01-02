JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

2 more sentenced in string of arsons in northwest Ohio



Published: Mon, January 2, 2017 @ 3:21 p.m.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Four people who prosecutors say were involved in a string of fires in northwestern Ohio have now been sentenced.

Three of the four will spend time in prison for the fires in rural parts of Wood County south of Toledo.

Investigators connected the group to five fires set last March. One of the suspects sentenced this past week received three years in prison while another was sentenced to probation.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson says one received leniency after cooperating with the investigation.

He says he isn’t sure what role each played in the arsons that destroyed barns, at least two houses and other structures.

No one was hurt in the fires, but they did result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes