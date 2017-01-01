Associated Press

ISTANBUL

Turkish police struggled today to track down an assailant who gunned down New Year's Eve revelers at a popular Istanbul nightclub in an attack that killed at least 39 people, most of them foreigners.

The attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the popular Reina club at around 1:15 a.m. before entering and firing on people partying inside, Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said.

"Unfortunately, (he) rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year's and have fun," Sahin told reporters.

Nearly two-thirds, or 24 of the people killed were foreign visitors, many from the Middle East, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu agency. Countries from India to Belgium reported their citizens among the casualties. Close to 70 others were injured.

An estimated 600 people were celebrating inside the club that is often frequented by famous locals, including singers, actors and sports stars. Several shocked revelers were seen fleeing the scene after the attack and the music fell silent.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for what authorities immediately called a terrorist attack. Turkish officials did not comment on the possible identity or motives of the assailant.

The mass shooting follows more than 30 violent acts that rocked Turkey — a member of the NATO alliance and a partner in the U.S.-led coalition fighting against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq — in the span of year.