Ohio's hourly minimum wage increases by 5 cents today



Published: Sun, January 1, 2017 @ 4:42 p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

The state minimum wage has increased by 5 cents to adjust for inflation.

Non-tipped workers must be paid an hourly wage of at least $8.15 beginning Sunday. Tipped workers are slated to receive a minimum of $4.08 an hour starting next year — a bump of 3 cents.

The rising minimum wage reflects an increase in the Consumer Price Index, which rose 0.7 percent during the past year. There was no increase in minimum wage made for 2016.

The new wage only applies to companies with annual gross receipts of more than $299,000 a year. Ohio’s minimum wage for employees at smaller companies along with 14- and 15-year-old workers is tied to the federal minimum wage set by Congress.

