Jed York fires Baalke, Kelly



Published: Sun, January 1, 2017 @ 10:22 p.m.

Niners tie record for most losses

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke on Sunday in the latest overhaul for a franchise that has fallen from perennial Super Bowl contender to the bottom of the standings in three seasons.

Team CEO Jed York announced the moves just hours after the Niners (2-14) matched a franchise record for losses in a season by losing the finale to Seattle 25-23.

“Despite my feelings for Trent and Chip, I felt the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary,” York said in a statement. “The performance of this team has not lived up to my expectations or those of our fans, and that is truly disappointing. We all expected to see this team progress and develop as the season went on, but unfortunately that did not happen. That is why now is the time to find a new direction for this team.”

