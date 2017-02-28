JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YWCA to host Women's Night Out



Published: Tue, February 28, 2017 @ 8:43 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

YWCA of Youngstown, 25 Rayen Ave., will celebrate International Women’s Day from 6 to 8 p.m. March 8 with “Women’s Night Out.” The event will feature fashion, food, international music and networking.

The International Institute Fund, a component fund of Community Foundation of Mahoning Valley, is sponsoring the event. Youngstown State University’s women and gender studies and human ecology departments are partners of the YWCA for the event.

General tickets are $15, and $10 for students and fashion-show participants. For information, call 330-746-6361, ext. 112.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes