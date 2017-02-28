YOUNGSTOWN

YWCA of Youngstown, 25 Rayen Ave., will celebrate International Women’s Day from 6 to 8 p.m. March 8 with “Women’s Night Out.” The event will feature fashion, food, international music and networking.

The International Institute Fund, a component fund of Community Foundation of Mahoning Valley, is sponsoring the event. Youngstown State University’s women and gender studies and human ecology departments are partners of the YWCA for the event.

General tickets are $15, and $10 for students and fashion-show participants. For information, call 330-746-6361, ext. 112.