Youngstown City Council sets streetlight upgrades as priority



Published: Tue, February 28, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City council members plan to work on a streetlighting program and put together a directory of city businesses as part of a plan to improve Youngstown.

Council met tonight to discuss improvement projects that can be done for a reasonable cost.

There are too many streetlights in the city that don’t work, city council members said.

Council also wants to create a business directory with a focus on the city’s main corridors.

“We want to put it together in a couple of different forms – a website and for our older residents we should do printed copies,” said Councilwoman Lauren McNally, D-5th. “There are a lot of businesses in the city that people don’t know about where they can get what they need.”

For the complete story, read Wednesday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com.

