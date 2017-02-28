YOUNGSTOWN — City council members plan to work on a streetlighting program and put together a directory of city businesses as part of a plan to improve Youngstown.

Council met tonight to discuss improvement projects that can be done for a reasonable cost.

There are too many streetlights in the city that don’t work, city council members said.

Council also wants to create a business directory with a focus on the city’s main corridors.

“We want to put it together in a couple of different forms – a website and for our older residents we should do printed copies,” said Councilwoman Lauren McNally, D-5th. “There are a lot of businesses in the city that people don’t know about where they can get what they need.”

