YOUNGSTOWN — Jason T. Whitehead becomes chief executive officer and executive director of the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority on Wednesday, succeeding Carmelita Douglas, who retired Tuesday after nearly five years in that position.

A lifelong Mahoning Valley resident, Whitehead is best known in his previous role as chief of staff for former Mayor Jay Williams.

Whitehead also has been comptroller of the city’s Community Development Agency and executive director of the Youngstown Central Area Community Improvement Corp.

Most recently, he was YMHA’s deputy executive director.

Whitehead has a bachelor’s degree in professional studies and a master’s degree in leadership and business ethics from Duquesne University and a master’s degree in public administration from Strayer University.

His is pursuing a doctorate in education with a concentration in organizational leadership from Grand Canyon University.